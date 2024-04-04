Advertisement

Kanpur: A 30-year-old man narrowly missed death as he travelled on the roof of a Gorakhpur-bound Humsafar Express, sleeping just a few feet beneath the 11,000-volt electric line, from Delhi to Kanpur. The bizarre incident was captured on camera, when a passenger at a railway station filmed him lying on the roof of the halted train at the Kanpur railway station. Shockingly, the man carried out the entire journey on the roof of the Humsafar Express, while the train was running at around a speed of 100 km per hour.

At the Kanpur railway station, the Railway Police Force (RPF) noticed the man following which the man was brought down and was apprehended.

A video of the incident went viral on social media

According to the security officials, at first the man appeared to be dead as he wasn’t moving on the roof. The authorities tried to bring the man down but they were unsuccessful. Afterwards, the Railway Police Force (RPF) officers climbed up the roof of the train and brought the young man down after cutting the overhead electric lines around the station premises.

After the man was brought down, the railway police arrested him. The train left for its further journey following the high voltage drama at the railway station which lasted for around 20 minutes.

After getting arrested, the man, identified as Dilip, a resident of Firozpur village of Bindki tehsil in Fatehpur, could not provide a definitive answer when asked why he was travelling on the roof of a train which was going at a speed of 100 km per hour.

RPF station in charge of Kanpur BP Singh said the man had travelled from Delhi to Kanpur on the roof of the coach. “Had he stood somewhere in the middle, he would have come in contact with the electric line and lost his life. Additionally, due to damage to the OHE line, an accident could have happened in the train also,” he said.

A case has been registered against the youth and he has been arrested under Section 156 of the Railway Act.

