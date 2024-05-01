Advertisement

Viral News: As heatwave grapples the entire country people are finding every possible solution to beat it. Local markets are full of Air-conditioners and coolers, and consumers are grabbing best deals depending on their pocket.

One funny incident has surfaced on social media where a man who seem to have no money to buy air-conditioner has made a desi jugaad using cooler and refrigerator.

In the viral video a man can be seen sleeping in front of a cooler which is simply attached to a refrigerator kept right behind it. The door of the refrigerator is open and cooler is soaking all the cool breeze giving comfort to the man sleeping in front of it.

Watch Viral Video Here:

How to use your refrigerator as air conditio pic.twitter.com/QAW8QWLWmx — Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic)

This viral video shows how people in India are smart enough to use their brain twisting and turning thing around making the best use of the available resources.

Viewers in the comment section however seem to have mixed reactions for the man's indigenous skills and desi jugaad. One viewer wrote, ‘As per the law of physics, this results in heating up the room and not cooling it’.

screengrab of comment section

Another viewer wrote, ‘What a great idea’. one more user wrote, ‘It adds more heating effect. Someone failed in thermodynamics’.

Viewers in the comment section were giving opinions on how law of physics will make the room hot and not cool in sometime applied the law of thermodynamics.