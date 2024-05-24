UP Court sentences a man to life imprisonment, who cut opened his pregnant wife’s stomach to check the gender of the baby. | Image:PTI

Badaun: A Uttar Pradesh court in Badaun district on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after finding him guilty in a case, wherein he used a sickle to cut open his pregnant wife’s stomach to check whether she was going to give birth to a boy or a girl. The man, identified as Panna Lal, a resident of Badaun's Civil Lines area, had attacked his wife Anita in September 2020, in order to ascertain if she is pregnant with a baby boy or a girl.

According to the reports, the couple were married for 22 years and had five daughters. Panna Lal wanted his wife to give birth to a boy and he often used to fight with her over his demand. Anita's family had tried to convince Panna Lal to stop fighting with her, but he didn’t listen to them and had also threatened to divorce Anita and marry another woman for a son.

Unborn boy was killed during the attack, say police sources

Police sources stated that on the day of the incident, Lal fought with his pregnant wife over the gender of the unborn baby again. Enraged, Panna Lal threatened to cut open Anita's stomach to check if she was pregnant with a boy or a girl. When Anita fought back, he threatened to kill her.

Enraged with the fight, the man later attacked her with a sickle. Anita tried to run away from him, but he grabbed her and cut open her stomach with a sickle. Anita was eight months pregnant, during the incident. She stated in the court that the cut was so deep that her intestines were left hanging from her stomach.

After the incident, the victim ran out to the street and called her brother, who worked at a nearby shop. Meanwhile, Panna Lal fled the scene.

Immediately, Anita was rushed to the hospital. While she survived the attack, her baby, a boy, could not be saved.

On the other hand, Panna Lal argued in the court that Anita had inflicted the wounds on herself to file a false case against him as he was in a property dispute with her brothers.

