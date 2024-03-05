English
Updated April 30th, 2022 at 12:29 IST

Man, woman found dead on railway track in UP's Ballia

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
Ballia (UP) Apr 30 (PTI) A man and a woman were found dead on the railway track on Ballia-Chhapra section of the North Eastern Railway, police said on Saturday.

Their bodies were found on the Majhi rail bridge between Bakulha-Majhi railway stations on Friday, they said.

Both are between 20 and 25 years, police said.

Station master of Bakulha railway station P R Patel speculated that the two might have died after being hit by the Sadbhavna Express.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bairia Ashok Mishra said that police reached the spot soon after getting the information and initiated the legal process. PTI COR SAB VN VN

Published April 30th, 2022 at 12:29 IST

