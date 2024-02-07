Advertisement

Mandya: Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers took to the streets, staging a protest at Mysore Bank Circle against the removal of the Hanuman flag by the Mandya district administration from a 108 ft flagpole, according to reports. The workers alleged that the government is adopting an anti-Hindu stance, leading to heightened tensions between the ruling administration and the opposition.

BJP workers also attempted to surround the District Commissioner's office, resulting in their detention by law enforcement. Bhaskar Rao, a Karnataka BJP leader, voiced the party's concerns, declaring the government's purported engagement in hate politics and accused them of manipulating laws to suit their convenience. He explicitly stated, "This government is anti-Hindu, and we don't need to learn from Congress. They are trying to twist the law," Rao added.

Mandya Hanuman Flag Row Escalates

#WATCH | Karnataka: BJP and JDS workers hold protest in Keragodu village, Mandya over the Hanuman flag hoisted by the Gram Panchayat Board of Mandya district, which was brought down by the district administration, yesterday.



Heavy force has been deployed in the area. pic.twitter.com/3RvOUyPfat — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

The protest erupted after a Hanuman flag in Keragodu village, hoisted by the Gram Panchayat Board, was taken down by the Mandya district administration. Following this, BJP along with Janata Dal(Secular) workers took to the streets, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' As per reports, the protesters even planned to besiege the residences of local Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and have resorted to tearing down banners associated with these representatives.

Karnataka Govt Reacts to Hanuman Flag Row in Mandya

The Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has also responded to the Mandya protest, accusing the BJP of manufacturing issues for political gain. "They had only taken permission to host the national flag and the Kannada flag. The district administration has taken action on this. Elections are coming, so BJP is making this a political issue. I am a Hindu, and I love all people. I believe in coexistence and tolerance," the Chief Minister asserted.

In response to the allegations, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar dismissed the BJP's actions as attempts to establish a political foothold in Mandya. He labelled the entire situation as political manoeuvring, aimed at creating confusion among the public and destabilising the peace of the state. "They want to establish a political foothold in Mandya. They are just creating confusion in the minds of the public. Nothing will happen. The people of Mandya are very tolerant and secular... This is pure politics. And they wanted to destabilise the peace of the state. We want peace, let us maintain peace...'' the Deputy CM said.

Section 144 Imposed

Further reports indicate that security measures have been heightened in Keragodu village, where tension surged fortnight. To ensure public safety, the Karnataka Police have also imposed Section 144 , and reports indicate that BJP workers involved in the protests have also been detained.