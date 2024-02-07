Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 13:14 IST

Mandya Hanuman Flag Row: Panchayat Development Officer Suspended Amid Violation Charges

Mandya Gram Panchayat's PDO, Jeevan BM, suspended by Zilla CEO

Digital Desk
Mandya Gram Panchayat Officer suspended over Hanuman Flag controversy
Mandya Gram Panchayat Officer suspended over Hanuman Flag controversy | Image:ANI
Mandya: The Panchayath Development Officer (PDO) of Keragodu in Mandya District, Jeevan BM, has been suspended by Mandya Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Tanveer Asif following an escalation in the Hanuman Flag removal row. The charges, as per media reports, are cited as a violation of government rules, and the orders were issued on Monday.

Asif ssued an order on Monday, specifying that permission was only granted for hoisting the Indian tricolor in Keragodu village. Contrary to this directive, reports indicate that the PDO not only allowed the hoisting of the Hanuman flag but also failed to take prompt action for its removal. The situation escalated, leading to a law and order problem for which the PDO was held responsible. It was only on January 28 that the Panchayat Sub-divisional Officer, accompanied by the Tehsildar and police officers, intervened to remove the flag.

BJP Protests Removal of Hanuman Flag 

Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers took to the streets on Monday, staging a protest at Mysore Bank Circle against the removal of the Hanuman flag by the Mandya district administration from a 108 ft flagpole, according to reports. The workers alleged that the government is adopting an anti-Hindu stance, leading to heightened tensions between the ruling administration and the opposition.

BJP workers also attempted to surround the District Commissioner's office, resulting in their detention by law enforcement. Bhaskar Rao, a Karnataka BJP leader, voiced the party's concerns, declaring the government's purported engagement in hate politics and accused them of manipulating laws to suit their convenience. He explicitly stated, "This government is anti-Hindu, and we don't need to learn from Congress. They are trying to twist the law," Rao added.

Mandya Hanuman Flag Row Escalates

The protest erupted after a Hanuman flag in Keragodu village, hoisted by the Gram Panchayat Board, was taken down by the Mandya district administration. Following this, BJP along with Janata Dal(Secular) workers took to the streets, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram.' As per reports, the protesters even planned to besiege the residences of local Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and have resorted to tearing down banners associated with these representatives.

Karnataka Govt Reacts to Hanuman Flag Row in Mandya

The Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah, has also responded to the Mandya protest, accusing the BJP of manufacturing issues for political gain. "They had only taken permission to host the national flag and the Kannada flag. The district administration has taken action on this. Elections are coming, so BJP is making this a political issue. I am a Hindu, and I love all people. I believe in coexistence and tolerance," the Chief Minister asserted.

In response to the allegations, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar dismissed the BJP's actions as attempts to establish a political foothold in Mandya. He labelled the entire situation as political manoeuvring, aimed at creating confusion among the public and destabilising the peace of the state. "They want to establish a political foothold in Mandya. They are just creating confusion in the minds of the public. Nothing will happen. The people of Mandya are very tolerant and secular... This is pure politics. And they wanted to destabilise the peace of the state. We want peace, let us maintain peace...'' the Deputy CM said.

Further reports indicate that security measures have been heightened in Keragodu village, where tension surged fortnight. To ensure public safety, the Karnataka Police have also  implemented Section 144 , and reports indicate that BJP workers involved in the protests have also been detained. 

 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 11:02 IST

