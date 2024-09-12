sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Mandya Violence: CCTV Shows Group of Men Entering Bike Showroom, Vandalising Vehicles

Published 12:02 IST, September 12th 2024

Mandya Violence: CCTV Shows Group of Men Entering Bike Showroom, Vandalising Vehicles

The CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV shows a group of men entering a bike showroom and vandalising the vehicles before setting them on fire.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mandya Violence: CCTV Shows Group of Men Entering Bike Showroom, Vandalising Vehicles
Mandya Violence: CCTV Shows Group of Men Entering Bike Showroom, Vandalising Vehicles | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

11:54 IST, September 12th 2024