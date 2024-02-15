Advertisement

Mangaluru: An FIR has been lodged against MLAs Vedavyas Kamat and Bharath Shetty, corporators Sandeep Garodi and Bharath Kumar, and Bajrang Dal Leader Sharan Pumpwell for allegedly inciting people and protesting in front of St Gerosa English Higher Primary School.

The school management claimed that MLA Vedavyas Kamat initiated the protest without seeking clarification from them. The school authorities also alleged that the students were allegedly compelled to shout ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in front of the school. The protestors are also accused of instigating enmity between the Christian and Hindu communities by directing slogans against Christianity during the protest.

Considering the potential ramifications of such actions and sensitivity of Dakshin Kannada region, FIR has been registered under IPC 1860 (U/s-143, 153A, 295A, 505(2), 506, 149), seeking stringent action against those involved in the protest outside the school.

BJP MLA Bharath Shetty said, “I was not even at the spot and a false FIR has been registered against me another MLA and two other corporators. I was travelling to Bengaluru to attend the session. The teacher of that school made derogatory statement about Lord Ram. We demanded that the teacher and the school management should discuss the issue with us. An investigation is underway and even parents of the school students have also lodged a complaint.”

“Why was no case registered against the teacher who is spreading hatred? The Home Minister and Education Minister should issue a statement,” he added.