English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Mangaluru: FIR Filed Against MLAs, Corporators for Inciting Crowd Outside School

The school authorities also alleged that the students were allegedly compelled to shout ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in front of the school.

Digital Desk
Mangaluru: FIR Filed Against MLAs, Corporators for Inciting Crowd Outside School
Mangaluru: FIR Filed Against MLAs, Corporators for Inciting Crowd Outside School | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mangaluru: An FIR has been lodged against MLAs Vedavyas Kamat and Bharath Shetty, corporators Sandeep Garodi and Bharath Kumar, and Bajrang Dal Leader Sharan Pumpwell for allegedly inciting people and protesting in front of St Gerosa English Higher Primary School.

The school management claimed that MLA Vedavyas Kamat initiated the protest without seeking clarification from them. The school authorities also alleged that the students were allegedly compelled to shout ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in front of the school. The protestors are also accused of instigating enmity between the Christian and Hindu communities by directing slogans against Christianity during the protest.

Advertisement

Considering the potential ramifications of such actions and sensitivity of Dakshin Kannada region, FIR has been registered under IPC 1860 (U/s-143, 153A, 295A, 505(2), 506, 149), seeking stringent action against those involved in the protest outside the school.

BJP MLA Bharath Shetty said, “I was not even at the spot and a false FIR has been registered against me another MLA and two other corporators. I was travelling to Bengaluru to attend the session. The teacher of that school made derogatory statement about Lord Ram. We demanded that the teacher and the school management should discuss the issue with us. An investigation is underway and even parents of the school students have also lodged a complaint.”

Advertisement

“Why was no case registered against the teacher who is spreading hatred? The Home Minister and Education Minister should issue a statement,” he added.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 12:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

15 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

15 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

15 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

15 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

15 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

a day ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

a day ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

a day ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

2 days ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Rohit secures a thumping ton in Rajkot

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. LIVE: Statewide Agitation Seeks Justice For Sandeshkhali Women

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. CEA calls carbon tax on developing countries 'unfair'

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  4. Pakistan Elections 2024: PTI Nominates Omar Ayub For PM Post

    World15 minutes ago

  5. Bramayugam On OTT: Mammootty Starrer To Premiere On THIS Platform

    Entertainment17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo