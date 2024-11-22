sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |

Published 09:54 IST, November 22nd 2024

Manipur: 7 Arrested for Damaging Properties of Elected Members

The seven were arrested during the last two days and an investigation is underway, it said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mob Attack in Manipur: Cash, Jewellery Worth Rs 1.5 Cr Looted From MLA's Residence
Manipur: 7 Arrested for Damaging Properties of Elected Members | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

09:54 IST, November 22nd 2024