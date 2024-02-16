Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 00:02 IST

Mob of 400 Attempts to Storm Churachandpur SP Office; 1 Dead Amid Reports of Stone-Pelting | WATCH

The Manipur Police, in a statement to X, confirmed the attempted breach, stating, “A mob numbering approximately 300-400 attempted to storm the office of SP CCP

Isha Bhandari
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Tension gripped the Churachandpur district of Manipur as a mob, reportedly numbering approximately 300-400 individuals, attempted to storm the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) on Thursday night.  The incident comes after unrest in the town following the suspension of a Kuki police personnel posted in Churachandpur, who was seen in a video with armed Kukis at what appears to be a “frontline” firing position in the hills.  According to the video being circulated, the mob resorted to pelting stones and other forms of aggression, prompting a swift response from security forces deployed in the area. 

The Manipur Police, in a statement to X, confirmed the attempted breach, stating, “A mob numbering approximately 300-400 attempted to storm the office of SP CCP today, pelting stones, etc. The SF (security forces) including RAF is responding appropriately by firing tear gas shells to control the situation. Things are under watch.”

Advertisement
Manipur Police Issues Statement After the Incident 
Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

36 minutes ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

37 minutes ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

38 minutes ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

39 minutes ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

39 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

40 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

41 minutes ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

42 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

44 minutes ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

an hour ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

an hour ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

3 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

3 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

8 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

8 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

8 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: 7 Die After Massive Fire Breaks Out at Paint Factory in Alipur

    India News17 minutes ago

  2. WATCH | Mob of 400 Attempts to Storm Churachandpur SP Office; 1 Dead

    India News18 minutes ago

  3. Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez Being Considered To Onboard American Idol?

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Bharat Bandh Today: Section 144 in Noida, Strict Checking on Borders

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. Recalling Iconic BAFTA Moments Ahead Of 2024 Awards

    Galleries22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo