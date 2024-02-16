Advertisement

New Delhi: Tension gripped the Churachandpur district of Manipur as a mob, reportedly numbering approximately 300-400 individuals, attempted to storm the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) on Thursday night. The incident comes after unrest in the town following the suspension of a Kuki police personnel posted in Churachandpur, who was seen in a video with armed Kukis at what appears to be a “frontline” firing position in the hills. According to the video being circulated, the mob resorted to pelting stones and other forms of aggression, prompting a swift response from security forces deployed in the area.

The Manipur Police, in a statement to X, confirmed the attempted breach, stating, “A mob numbering approximately 300-400 attempted to storm the office of SP CCP today, pelting stones, etc. The SF (security forces) including RAF is responding appropriately by firing tear gas shells to control the situation. Things are under watch.”

Advertisement

Manipur Police Issues Statement After the Incident