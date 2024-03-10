Manipur CM Biren Singh Lauds PM Modi For Laying Foundation Stone of Projects Worth Rs 3,500 Crore

Advertisement

New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday lauded the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying foundation stone for projects worth around 3,500 crore in the state of Manipur.

The Chief Minister's statement came in the aftermath of opposition's criticism of PM Modi for not visiting conflict-ridden Manipur.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Manipur CM N Biren Singh says, "Yesterday, PM Modi inaugurated & laid the foundation stone for around Rs 3,500 crore in the small state of Manipur...It is my responsibility to complete the work of which PM Modi laid the foundation stone..." pic.twitter.com/AcqrJALAAl — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2024

The Prime Minister inaugurated various road projects and water supply schemes in Manipur on Saturday. He unveiled projects worth more than Rs 3,400 in Manipur.

Advertisement

The projects included Unity Mall at Nilakuthi, the processing zone of Manipur IT SEZ at Mantripukhri, development of infrastructure for Manipur Technical University in Imphal West district, 60-bed hospital in Lampjhekpat for providing specialized psychiatric care.

On the Saturday, Prime Minister Modi unveiled projects worth Rs 55,600 crore in the Northeast including the strategic Sela tunnel which is slated to provide all-weather connectivity to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

Congress slams Centre over growing uncertainty in northeast

On Saturday, the grand old party attacked Centre over "growing uncertainty and unrest" in various parts of Northeastern states while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting Assam's Kaziranga National Park.

Advertisement

Questioning PM Modi, the party said that the PM Modi had not yet made time to visit Manipur, rocked by violence.

Taking swipe at PM Modi, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh stated that they are glad that he took the time out this morning to visit Kaziranga and asked what about the "growing instability" in various parts of the Northeast area.

Advertisement

He added that the North-eastern state has been state in a "state of virtual civil war" for approximately a year now.

He further stated, ""Hundreds of people have died in widespread violence, lakhs have been displaced, communities are at war with each other, and the administration has collapsed."

Advertisement

Ramesh further said that the violence is still underway in the Northeastern state. According to the latest reports, two youths were thrashed in Moreh and an Army officer were kidnapped of an Army officer in Thoubal district.

Hitting out at Prime Minister, the party said that the Prime Minister is campaigning around the country using taxpayers' money rather than taking out time to visit conflict-ridden Manipur.

Advertisement