Published 15:03 IST, August 1st 2024

Manipur: Clashes Erupt After Security Forces Fire Tear Gas Shells To Disperse Crowd

Approximately 100 IDPs from Akampat relief camp in the district attempted to stage a protest but were stopped by security forces, leading to an altercation.

Manipur: Clashes Erupt After Security Forces Fire Tear Gas Shells To Disperse Crowd | Image: PTI Representational Image
