sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Manipur Attacks | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Manipur CM Hands Over Rs Ex-Gratia of Rs 10 lakh to Victims' Families After Violence

Published 16:40 IST, September 8th 2024

Manipur CM Hands Over Rs Ex-Gratia of Rs 10 lakh to Victims' Families After Violence

After fresh incidents of violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the families of people killed.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Manipur CM N Biren Singh hands over Ex-Gratia of Rs 10 lakh to families of those who were killed in fresh violence
Manipur CM N Biren Singh hands over Ex-Gratia of Rs 10 lakh to families of those who were killed in fresh violence | Image: X@NBirenSingh
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

16:40 IST, September 8th 2024