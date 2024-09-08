Published 16:40 IST, September 8th 2024
Manipur CM Hands Over Rs Ex-Gratia of Rs 10 lakh to Victims' Families After Violence
After fresh incidents of violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh handed over an ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the families of people killed.
Reported by: Digital Desk
Manipur CM N Biren Singh hands over Ex-Gratia of Rs 10 lakh to families of those who were killed in fresh violence | Image: X@NBirenSingh
