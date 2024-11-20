sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Jharkhand Elections | Maharashtra Elections | Rafael Nadal | Middle East Tensions |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Manipur Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet Till Nov 23 Amid Ongoing Violence

Published 17:00 IST, November 20th 2024

Manipur Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet Till Nov 23 Amid Ongoing Violence

The Manipur government on Wednesday extended suspension of mobile internet services for three more days in seven district

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mobile internet suspension extended in Manipur for three more days
Mobile internet suspension extended in Manipur for three more days | Image: PTI/Representative
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:00 IST, November 20th 2024