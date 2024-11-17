Published 13:32 IST, November 17th 2024
Manipur: Funeral of 10 Kuki-Zo Youths On Hold Till Receipt Of Autopsy Reports
Funeral of 10 Kuki-Zo youths, who were killed in an gunfight with CRPF, will not be conducted till their post-mortem reports were handed over to the families
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Funeral of 10 Kuki-Zo youths, who were killed in an gunfight with CRPF, will not be conducted till their post-mortem reports were handed over to the families | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:32 IST, November 17th 2024