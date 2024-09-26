sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Manipur Govt Retracts Claim of Planned Attack; Tribal Bodies Urge Caution in Kuki-Zo Areas

Published 11:16 IST, September 26th 2024

Manipur Govt Retracts Claim of Planned Attack; Tribal Bodies Urge Caution in Kuki-Zo Areas

Days after claiming that 900 Kuki militants were planning to attack peripheral villages of Imphal around September 28, Manipur govt retracted its statement.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Manipur Drone
Days after claiming that 900 Kuki militants were planning to attack peripheral villages of Imphal around September 28, Manipur govt retracted its statement. | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

11:16 IST, September 26th 2024