Updated March 7th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

Manipur Introduces 'No Work, No Pay' Rule for Government Officials Not Attending Office

The department heads have been asked to maintain a record to track the attendance of the "attached officials”.

Reported by: Digital Desk
office
This decision has been taken to combat reduced govt staff attendance in Manipur. | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Imphal: The Manipur government has introduced a new rule ‘no-work, no-pay' for the state govt employees who have not been attending their respective offices "without valid and accepted reasons."

This comes as many government offices in the state continue to witness shortage in staff attendance amid the ongoing violence in the state.

Advertisement

With an aim to combat reduced govt staff attendance, Chief Secretary (DP) Vineet Joshi issued a circular.

A circular issued in this regard said, “Officials who are unable to attend office at their usual place of posting on account of the prevailing law and order situation in the state had been attached with Deputy Commissioners/line departments/field level offices to enable them to function therefrom, or for discharging such responsibilities as may be assigned to them, by the Deputy Commissioners concerned, or such authorities duly authorised in this regard.”

Advertisement

The department heads have been asked to maintain a record to track the attendance of the  "attached officials”.

The circular stated that many govt employees who have been attached were not reporting to offices where they have been posted.

Advertisement

As per the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, such actions amount to dereliction of duty.

The mangers have also been asked to submit a report about any improper conduct of all the “attached employees”. After evaluation by the department responsible for reimbursing salaries, the salaries of the erring staff will be cut.
 

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

