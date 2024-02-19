English
Updated February 18th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

Manipur: Magisterial Probe Ordered Into Churachandpur Mob Violence

As per the Manipur government order, the inquiry report regarding the Churachandpur mob violence must be submitted within 30 days.

Digital Desk
Manipur: Around 400 People Attempt to Storm Churachandpur SP Office
Manipur: Around 400 People Attempt to Storm the Churachandpur SP Office. | Image:Republic
IMPHAL: In view of the recent mob violence in Manipur's Churachandpur district, the state government has now ordered a magisterial probe into the matter. At least two people were killed and another 30 injured after security forces fired on a mob on February 15 as it attempted to force its entry into a government complex housing the offices of the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police. The mob also reportedly torched vehicles and ransacked properties.

The incident took place hours after the suspension of a head constable. The head constable in question, Siamlalpaul. was suspended after a video emerged on social media allegedly showing him with “armed men”.   

"The state government is of the opinion that it is necessary to institute a magisterial inquiry to ascertain facts and circumstances leading to the crimes/violence/vandalism/arson of seditious nature and loss of lives, intimidation and threats to the lives of the DC and SP, Churachandpur..." the official order said.

The probe would "ascertain the facts and circumstances leading to loss of lives and properties" and "suggest remedial measures to avoid recurrence of such incidents in the future”, it said.

The inquiry report should be submitted within 30 days, the order said.

With inputs from PTI. 

February 18th, 2024

