sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air Pollution | Donald Trump | Tulsi Gabbard | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Manipur on Edge Again: Three Days On, Eight-month-old Among Six Abducted Remain Unrescued

Published 08:03 IST, November 14th 2024

Manipur on Edge Again: Three Days On, Eight-month-old Among Six Abducted Remain Unrescued

Nearly 72 hours have passed since the incident, yet the victims remain unaccounted for, despite intensive search operations by police and security forces.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Manipur search operations
Security personnel during a search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur. | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

07:58 IST, November 14th 2024

Congress Manipur