Updated January 21st, 2024 at 12:24 IST

Manipur Police Denies Collusion with Any Ethnic Insurgent Groups Amid Rising Tensions

Manipur Police rejects Kuki organisation's claims of collusion, refuting allegations on ties with insurgent groups amid border tensions.

Imphal: Manipur Police has refuted allegations made by the Kuki organisation, dismissing claims of collaboration between security forces and insurgent groups in Moreh town. The town, situated along the Myanmar border, has recently witnessed outbreaks of violence, with the state government asserting that trouble is being incited by miscreants from the neighbouring country. 

The police, in a statement, declared the accusations by the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) and the Kuki Inpi Manipur as unfounded and misleading. Specifically, they denied any collaboration with valley-based insurgent groups or Meitei militants posing as security force personnel in Moreh. The backdrop to these tensions includes the killing of two police commandos in militant attacks on January 17, with additional officers sustaining injuries. Kuki organisations have raised concerns about surrendered valley-based insurgents allegedly freely mingling with state police personnel. Manipur has grappled with ethnic strife since May of the previous year, resulting in over 180 fatalities. 

The discord originated on May 3 following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts, protesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis, constituting 53 percent of Manipur's population and residing predominantly in the Imphal Valley, are distinct from the 40 percent tribal population, which includes Nagas and Kukis, primarily located in the hill districts.

