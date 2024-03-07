×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 10:29 IST

Manipur Police Gets Tata's Mine-Protected Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles to Enhance Security

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) provided Manipur with 10 QRFVs with mine protection features and more.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tata Advanced Systems made QRFVs
Tata Advanced Systems made QRFVs | Image:@NBirenSingh
  • 2 min read
Imphal: The Manipur government on Wednesday announced the deployment of mine-protected Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFVs) to protect its police forces in vulnerable areas. Chief Minister N Biren Singh was present during the flag-off ceremony, during which he said, "Launched the mine-protected vehicle for the Manipur Police at 1st Bn. Manipur Rifle, Imphal. With the ever-vigilant service of Manipur Police, this addition will enhance our capabilities in ensuring the safety and security of our citizens. Together, we'll continue striving towards a safer and more secure Manipur."

The CM, as per reports, inspected four of these vehicles in Imphal. These armoured vehicles, made by Tata Advanced Systems, will assist security forces in maintaining law and order, he added following the isnpection.

Flag-off ceremony of the Tata made QRFVs presided over by Manipur CM.

MHA Provides 10 QRFVs for Manipur Police

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) provided Manipur with 10 QRFVs with mine protection features. Media reports citing a senior police officer said seven QRFVs have arrived and three are on the way. The MHA gave the QRFVs to help security forces handle the law and order situation better in the northeastern state.

Tata Advanced Systems made QRFV during its flag-off ceremony.

The QRFVs, as per the specifications listed by the OEM, are highly advanced and will help security forces meet modern policing needs. An officer mentioned that these vehicles will not only make security forces stronger but also show the Government of India's efforts to address and mitigate the situation in Manipur. Director General of Manipur Police, Rajiv Singh, mentioned that even if the tire is hit by bullets, the QRFV can travel over 100 km, while also adding that this vehicle, following its induction, will increase the capabilities of the  security forces to fight militants and other armed attackers.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 10:26 IST

