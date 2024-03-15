Updated March 15th, 2024 at 08:01 IST
Manipur's Ukhrul Hit by 3.9 Magnitude Earthquake, No Damage Reported
A quake of magnitude 3.9 hit Manipur's Ukhrul at 6:56 am on Friday.
Ukhrul: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Manipur's Ukhrul at 6:56 am on Friday, March 15, the National Centre for Seismology said.
