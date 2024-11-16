Published 17:36 IST, November 16th 2024
Manipur Tension: Curfew Imposed In Imphal, Internet Suspended In 7 Districts
A curfew has been imposed in Imphal amidst escalating tension in the state. The state government has also suspended the internet in 7 districts of Manipur.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Curfew imposed in Manipur's capital Imphal, internet suspended in 7 districts | Image: PTI
