  • Manipur Tension: Curfew Imposed In Imphal, Internet Suspended In 7 Districts

Published 17:36 IST, November 16th 2024

Manipur Tension: Curfew Imposed In Imphal, Internet Suspended In 7 Districts

A curfew has been imposed in Imphal amidst escalating tension in the state. The state government has also suspended the internet in 7 districts of Manipur.

General strike in Manipur
Curfew imposed in Manipur's capital Imphal, internet suspended in 7 districts | Image: PTI
