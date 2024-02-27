English
Updated February 27th, 2024 at 21:23 IST

Manipur: Miscreants Allegedly Attack Police Official Residence, Vandalise Vehicles in Imphal East

Manipur: During the attack on police official residence, the miscreants allegedly damaged four vehicles causing unrest in Imphal East.

Digital Desk
Manipur violence
Unknown miscreants attacked a senior police official residence and damaged several vehicles in Manipur's Imphal East | Image:PTI/ Representational
Imphal: In a fresh incidence of violence in Manipur, the residence of a senior police official was attacked by a few armed miscreants on Tuesday evening. During the attack, the miscreants allegedly damaged as many as four vehicles causing unrest in the area.

Reports suggest that the unknown miscreants attacked the residence of additional deputy Superintendent of Police (ADSP) located at Wangkhei Thangjam Leikai in Imphal East at around 6.45 pm on Tuesday.

Sources claimed that on the information the police teams rushed to the spot. Further legal action is being taken.

This is a developing story.
 

Published February 27th, 2024 at 21:23 IST

