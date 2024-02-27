Unknown miscreants attacked a senior police official residence and damaged several vehicles in Manipur's Imphal East | Image: PTI/ Representational

Imphal: In a fresh incidence of violence in Manipur, the residence of a senior police official was attacked by a few armed miscreants on Tuesday evening. During the attack, the miscreants allegedly damaged as many as four vehicles causing unrest in the area.

Reports suggest that the unknown miscreants attacked the residence of additional deputy Superintendent of Police (ADSP) located at Wangkhei Thangjam Leikai in Imphal East at around 6.45 pm on Tuesday.

Sources claimed that on the information the police teams rushed to the spot. Further legal action is being taken.

This is a developing story.

