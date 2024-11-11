Published 12:37 IST, November 11th 2024
Manipur Unrest: Farmer Injured in Fresh Gun Attack; Third Incident in 3 Days
A farmer working in the fields in Manipur's Imphal East district sustained injuries when militants opened fire.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Manipur Unrest: Farmer Injured in Fresh Gun Attack; Third Incident in 3 Days | Image: PTI
12:37 IST, November 11th 2024