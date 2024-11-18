Published 07:45 IST, November 18th 2024
Manipur Unrest: Amit Shah's Security Meet Today After Headless Body of 2-Year-Old, Grandmother Found
Manipur Unrest: Amit Shah will be holding a key security meet today after a headless body of 2-year-old and grandmother was found in a river - latest update.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Manipur Unrest - Amit Shah To Hold Security Meet Today | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
07:37 IST, November 18th 2024