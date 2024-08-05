Published 15:40 IST, August 5th 2024
Manipur Violence Aftermath: 5 Students Quit School, No Teacher Resigned, Says MoE
Five students have dropped out of schools and no teacher has resigned due to violence in Manipur over the past year, the Ministry of Education told Lok Sabha on Monday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
5 students quit school, no teacher resigned, says MoE | Image: PTI Representational Image
