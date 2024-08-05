sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ UPSC Aspirants Death | Wayanad Landslide | Bangladesh Protests | Israel-Hamas War | Paris Olympics | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Manipur Violence Aftermath: 5 Students Quit School, No Teacher Resigned, Says MoE

Published 15:40 IST, August 5th 2024

Manipur Violence Aftermath: 5 Students Quit School, No Teacher Resigned, Says MoE

Five students have dropped out of schools and no teacher has resigned due to violence in Manipur over the past year, the Ministry of Education told Lok Sabha on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
5 students quit school, no teacher resigned, says MoE
5 students quit school, no teacher resigned, says MoE | Image: PTI Representational Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

15:40 IST, August 5th 2024