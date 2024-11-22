sb.scorecardresearch
  • Manipur Violence: Centre Dispatches 90 Additional Security Force Troops to Northeastern State

Published 19:32 IST, November 22nd 2024

Manipur Violence: Centre Dispatches 90 Additional Security Force Troops to Northeastern State

The central government dispatched 90 additional security force troops to Manipur amidst escalating tension and fresh violence in the Northeastern state.

Reported by: Digital Desk
General strike in Manipur
Additional 90 troops of security forces to be deployed in Manipur | Image: PTI
