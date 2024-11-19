sb.scorecardresearch
  • Manipur Violence: NDA MLAs Call for 'Mass Operation' Against Kuki Militants

Published 10:04 IST, November 19th 2024

Manipur Violence: NDA MLAs Call for 'Mass Operation' Against Kuki Militants

Amid the ongoing unrest and violence in Manipur, NDA MLAs have called for a 'mass operation' against Kuki militants for killing six women and children.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Manipur Violence
Manipur Violence | Image: PTI
