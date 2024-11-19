Published 10:04 IST, November 19th 2024
Manipur Violence: NDA MLAs Call for 'Mass Operation' Against Kuki Militants
Amid the ongoing unrest and violence in Manipur, NDA MLAs have called for a 'mass operation' against Kuki militants for killing six women and children.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Manipur Violence | Image: PTI
