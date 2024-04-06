×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 11:46 IST

BREAKING: Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till April 18 in Liquor Policy Scam Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, April 5 extended Manish Sisodia's custody till April 18.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
manish sisodia
Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia's custody has been extended till April 18 in the liquor policy scam case. The Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, April 5 extended Manish Sisodia's custody and the e next hearing is scheduled for April 18. 

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested in connection with the alleged excise policy scam and is lodged in jail number 1 of the Tihar prison complex. 

Advertisement

 

Recently, he wrote a letter to the people of his Patparganj Assembly constituency in east Delhi and expressed hope that he will come out of jail soon. In his letter, which was shared on his social media platform, Manish Sisodia compared his plight with the atrocities committed by the British against freedom fighters and asserting his commitment towards education for children.

 

Advertisement

(This is a breaking copy) 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MSP for Farmers, Pan-India Caste Census: Congress Releases Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto | Top 10 Points

Congress LS Manifesto

a few seconds ago
NIA Team Attacked in West Bengal

NIA Team Attacked

a few seconds ago
Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben

Nupur-Stebin's Date Night

a minute ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress Candidates list

a minute ago
Delhi minister Atishi on Saturday asked the ED to reveal the action taken against BJP leaders in connection with alleged money laundering cases

Atishi Questions ED

4 minutes ago
Narendra Modi Rally

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

5 minutes ago
CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey on MS Dhoni Batting Order

Hussey on MS Dhoni

7 minutes ago
Elvish Yadav

Chargesheet Against Elvis

8 minutes ago
A Guide To Valid Documents For Casting Your Vote In India

Document For Casting Vote

14 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan poster

Prithviraj On Nepotism

15 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

SRH fans roar for MSD

21 minutes ago
the Power of Artificial Intelligence

AI Used to Disrupt Polls?

21 minutes ago
israel

Iran Warns US

22 minutes ago
manish sisodia

Manish's Custody Extended

22 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir On Hollywood Debut

24 minutes ago
Michael Hussey and Rohit Sharma

Hussey dig at Rohit?

26 minutes ago
Bob Iger

Iger on password sharing

27 minutes ago
Nissan Motor shares

Nissan tax incentive

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sec 144 in Noida, Greater Noida Till Apr 26: Here's What's Allowed

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Doull blasts Dhoni's OVERCONFIDENCE: 'I know he is the great MS but...'

    Sports 17 hours ago

  3. Company's 'Diktat' To Ban Lunch And Washroom Breaks | Bizarre News

    India News19 hours ago

  4. Assam: Nepali Tourist Alleges Molestation By Mob For Dressing Like a Boy

    India News20 hours ago

  5. How much do MS Dhoni and Kohli pay for a haircut? Aalim Hakim reveals

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo