BREAKING: Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till April 18 in Liquor Policy Scam Case

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia's custody has been extended till April 18 in the liquor policy scam case. The Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, April 5 extended Manish Sisodia's custody and the e next hearing is scheduled for April 18.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested in connection with the alleged excise policy scam and is lodged in jail number 1 of the Tihar prison complex.

Recently, he wrote a letter to the people of his Patparganj Assembly constituency in east Delhi and expressed hope that he will come out of jail soon. In his letter, which was shared on his social media platform, Manish Sisodia compared his plight with the atrocities committed by the British against freedom fighters and asserting his commitment towards education for children.

