BREAKING: Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till April 18 in Liquor Policy Scam Case
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, April 5 extended Manish Sisodia's custody till April 18.
Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia | Image:PTI/File
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia's custody has been extended till April 18 in the liquor policy scam case. The Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday, April 5 extended Manish Sisodia's custody and the next hearing is scheduled for April 18.
(This is a breaking copy)
April 6th, 2024 at 11:12 IST