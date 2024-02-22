Manish Sisodia appeared before the court for a hearing in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Case. (File photo) | Image: X

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in the national capital on Thursday extended the judicial custody of jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia till March 12.

The former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister appeared before the court for a hearing in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy Case.

Advertisement

The CBI filed a status report on further investigation in a sealed envelope. However, the court said that the status report was not open for inspection. The court said it couldn't disclose the details of the investigation.



(This is a breaking copy. More details awaited)