New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while replying to the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu in Rajya Sabha, today took a swipe at the country's former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh stating that India's economy crumbled under his leadership.

Speaking in the House, the prime minister said, ‘"I am reading the first quote here members know it is a quotation. Members know that current account deficit has gone up beyond control.”’

Furthermore, PM Modi stated two more quotes stated by the former PM.

"I will read the 2nd quote now. There is anger in the people. There is intense anger in the people of the country. This too was said by former PM Manmohan Singh," the BJP leader continues.

Adding on, the PM also quoted Singh back when he said ‘inflation’ is the reason why India's growth is slow.

'"Our growth is slow, inflation rate is increasing. This was a quote from Manmohan ji."

Claiming that the citizens are upset with the Congress Party, the PM said read out the third quote by Singh in the House.

"I will read the 3rd quote now. In tax collection, there is corruption. GST should be brought to control it. There is leakage in ration distribution. Govt contracts are not being distributed properly. This too was said by former PM Manmohan Singh."

