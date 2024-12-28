Published 07:07 IST, December 28th 2024
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's Last Rites to Be Held With Full State Honours at 11.45am Today | LIVE
The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that the last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be held at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi on Saturday at 11:45 am.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to conduct the final rites at a location where a memorial in Singh’s honor can be established.
Live Blog
His final journey will begin from the Congress headquarters at 9:30 am.
On Friday, numerous leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as chief ministers and foreign dignitaries, paid their respects to Singh at his residence in New Delhi.
07:54 IST, December 28th 2024
Govt to allocate space for Manmohan Singh's memorial: MHA
The government will allocate space for a memorial of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and this has been communicated to his family and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, the Union home ministry said on Friday night.
In a late-night release titled "Facts of the matter regarding memorial for Former Prime Minister Late Dr Manmohan Singh", the ministry said the government received a request to allocate space for a memorial for Singh from the Congress chief.
Immediately after the Cabinet meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Kharge and the family of Manmohan Singh that the government would allocate space for the memorial.
07:53 IST, December 28th 2024
Indian mission to open condolence book for Singaporeans to pay tribute to Manmohan Singh
The High Commission of India here will open a condolence book for Singaporeans to pay their respects to former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh.
The condolence book will be available for signing on December 30 and 31, from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm, the High Commission has said.
Singh, who was India’s prime minister for 10 years from 2004 to 2014 died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.
07:31 IST, December 28th 2024
Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of funeral of former PM Manmohan Singh
Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of the funeral of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, scheduled for Saturday.
The traffic advisory outlines restrictions and diversions on major routes in New Delhi, urging the public to avoid certain roads and use public transport to help ease congestion.
"The dignitaries of many of foreign country and other VIPs/VVIPS and the general public will visit Nigham Bodh Ghat on the occasion of state funeral of late Dr. Sh. Man Mohan Singh, Former PM of India on 28.12.2024," Delhi Traffic Police said in its advisory on Friday.
07:31 IST, December 28th 2024
Haryana govt announces 15-day winter break for schools from January 1
The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has announced a winter break for students in all private and government schools from January 1 to January 15, 2025.
As per the official notice, all the schools in the state will be closed from January 1, 2025, to January 15, 2025. The schools will be reopened as usual from January 16, 2025.
07:13 IST, December 28th 2024
Manmohan Singh to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat with full State honours today
Saturday with full State honours as the nation united in paying rich tributes to the departed leader at his residence a day after his death.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have the funeral of Singh at a place where his memorial can be built. He also said it would be befitting a leader of Singh's stature and in keeping with past traditions of having memorials of statesmen and former prime ministers at the very place of their funerals.
The government communicated the decision about Singh's funeral.
07:05 IST, December 28th 2024
Delhi continues to witness heavy rainfall
Incessant rains continued to lash parts of Delhi in the early hours of Saturday.
Heavy rainfall and gusty winds led to the uprooting of trees in several areas of the national capital.
In Sector-9, RK Puram, a portion of a road caved in, causing a motorcycle and a car to fall into the affected area.
07:04 IST, December 28th 2024
J-K: Anantnag Police deploy special teams to assist vehicles amid heavy snowfall
Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag have deployed special assistance teams to provide immediate aid to vehicles affected by slippery roads and heavy snowfall.
According to an official release, these teams have been deployed at key points throughout the district to provide timely relief and ensure the safety of commuters facing challenges due to adverse weather conditions.
Updated 07:54 IST, December 28th 2024