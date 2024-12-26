Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Dies | LIVE

“Robert Vadra has announced the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. There is no update from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). It is tragic that a member of the Gandhi family would rush to announce demise of a former Prime Minister and not wait for the official medical buletin. Is this what Dr Manmohan Singh gets for serving the family for decades? Dr Singh deserves respect and dignity. Shame on the Gandhis,” said BJP leader Amit Malviya.