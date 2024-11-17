sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Mann Govt Has Completely Failed: Congress Leader Bajwa Slams AAP Ahead of Punjab Assembly Bypolls

Published 23:41 IST, November 17th 2024

Mann Govt Has Completely Failed: Congress Leader Bajwa Slams AAP Ahead of Punjab Assembly Bypolls

Ahead of Bypolls, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa hit out at AAP government in Punjab, alleging it has "failed" on all fronts and every section of society.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Congress leader Partap Bajwa slams AAP ahead of Punjab Assembly bypolls
Congress leader Partap Bajwa slams AAP ahead of Punjab Assembly bypolls | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:41 IST, November 17th 2024