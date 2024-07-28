sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:14 IST, July 28th 2024

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi Highlights Charaideo Moidam, Now a UNESCO World Heritage Site

PM Modi shares that Charaideo Moidam has been listed by UNESCO as a World Heritage site and it is the first site from the Northeast to receive this recognition.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Charaideo Moidam
PM Modi Highlights Charaideo Moidam, Northeast's First UNESCO Site, in Mann Ki Baat | Image: ANI
14:34 IST, July 28th 2024