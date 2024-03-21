Updated March 21st, 2024 at 12:00 IST
Mano Ya Na Mano: Crazy Ticket Cost Of Rs 19,000 From US To Mumbai Shocked Netizens
Viral: The screenshot shows the economy tickets from various travel operators for the Washington to Mumbai route.
Viral: A man recently disclosed that while searching for tickets from Washington, United States to Mumbai, he came across a fantastic deal. The user spotted a connected trip package for ₹ 19,000 when looking for flights on April 25. The man was so overwhelmed by the same that he shared screenshots of the shocking prices on social media. Many users were taken aback by the price. The caption of the post reads, "Washington to Mumbai flight for ₹ 19,000," Phalgun wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside the screenshots. He added, "How is this possible? Went until payment page. Includes regular two check-in baggage too!"
The screenshot shows the economy tickets from various travel operators for the Washington to Mumbai route. It is evident that the lowest priced ticket on FlightNetwork is available for ₹ 18,770. Additionally, flights on the same route were offered by GotoGate for just ₹ 19,332 and Cleartrip for just ₹ 19,815.
The image also shows the route of a connecting flight from Washington to Mumbai. The plane will depart from Washington Dulles and make a stop in Jeddah before reaching Mumbai. It has received over 192K views on social media since it was shared. Many were under suspicion and double-checked to make sure the offer was legitimate.
