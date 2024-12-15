Maoist Cadres Forced For ‘Nasbandi’ Before Marriage, Surrendered Insurgent Tells Home Minister Shah

Surrendered Maoists revealed the shocking truth of the extremist outfit to the Union Home Minister | Image: X

Jagdalpur: "Nasbandi (vasectomy)" is a very common word in the Maoist lexicon. Cadres who wish to get married are forced to undergo the procedure at the directive of senior CPI (Maoist) leaders.

A former Maoist insurgent from Telangana was instructed to undergo the procedure before he got married. Years later, after he laid down his arms and surrendered, he underwent a second surgery to reverse the procedure, eventually becoming a father to a boy.

He was not the only one. Many who lay down their arms and enter the mainstream similarly choose to reverse the procedure to start a family.

The practice of 'nasbandi' is so widespread that its impact was conveyed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an interaction with surrendered Maoist cadres here on Sunday.

"When I was a member of the CPI (Maoist), I had to go for 'nasbandi'. But after I gave up arms and joined the mainstream, I underwent another operation so that I could become a father. After the second operation, I became the father of a baby boy," the former Maoist from Telangana said while interacting with Shah.

The perception among members of the proscribed outfit is that childcare will prove a distraction and their movement suffer. There is also apprehension that cadres who get married might turn their backs on the movement.

As a result, vasectomy is compulsory for any cadre that gets married.

Vasectomy is a surgical procedure that cuts the supply of sperm to the semen, providing permanent birth control (contraception).

Markam Dula, a surrendered Naxal from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, said, "It is mandatory for Naxal cadres to go for 'nasbandi' if they want to get married. The leaders don't want any member being involved emotionally with his offspring. So the way forward is 'nasbandi'." Another former Maoist insurgent from Malkangiri in neighbouring Odisha shared a similar account.

"Before I married my fellow cadre, he had to undergo a 'nasbandi'," said Sukanti Mari.

Her husband was eventually killed in a police encounter and she subsequently surrendered before the authorities.

Shah, during his interaction with the group of surrendered Naxals, said he was immensely satisfied that the country's youngsters realised the futility of violence and laid down arms.

He appealed to the remaining Naxals to give up arms and join the mainstream, saying their rehabilitation was the government's responsibility.

"I appeal to Naxals, please come forward. Give up arms, surrender and join the mainstream. Your rehabilitation is our responsibility," he said.

The Centre has formulated a rehabilitation policy for surrendered militants and Naxals, including those injured in violence, he said.