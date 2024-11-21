sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:16 IST, November 21st 2024

Maoist Killed, Policeman Injured in Gunfight in Odisha

A Maoist was killed and a policeman was injured during a gunfight between security forces and red rebels in Jineliguda forest.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Maoist Killed, Policeman Injured in Gunfight in Odisha | Image: PTI/ Representational
