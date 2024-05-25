Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed chargesheet against three accused in the Chhattisgarh CPI (Maoist) abduction and murder case. The case pertains to the November 1st, 2023 incident, during which three civilians were brutally killed by the Maoists after being branded by the banned terrorist outfit as police informers.



After filing of the chargesheet, the NIA issued a statement sharing details of the incident and the course of action taken by the central investigation agency.

NIA took over the investigation of the case in February 2024

According to the NIA, the three accused chargesheeted by the agency have been identified as Sannu Ram Atlami alias Sunil, Suresh Katlami alias Kachlami and Sanker Nureti alias Shanker.

NIA, in its chargesheet filed before the Special Court in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur, has charged them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).



All three accused are members of Maoist and were found to be involved in the outfit’s criminal conspiracy related to abduction of six civilians from village Morkhnadi in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district.

The Maoists later killed three of them after labelling them as police informants at a self-styled ‘Jan Adalat’ – a kind of parallel judiciary, conducted by Maoist cadres and their associates in Modemarka Forest on November 1st, 2023.



The NIA took over the investigation of the case in February 2024, from the Chhattisgarh police and registered another case into the matter. The agency has been cracking down on the proscribed terror organisation’s activities, cadres and workers to scuttle their anti-India agenda.



The trio, against whom the NIA filed chargesheet, were actively involved in the conspiracy of abducting and killing of three innocent civilians and promoting and propagating the terror agenda of the the Maoists operating in that area through various fronts including Krantikari Kishan Committee, Mahila Mukti Manch, Revolutionary People’s Council (RPC), Jantana Sarkar etc. Jantana Sarkar has been declared as an unlawful organization of CPI (Maoist) by the Chhattisgarh Government.



Further investigations in the case are continuing.

