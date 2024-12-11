Maoists kill villager in Bijapur, accuse him of being Police informer

A 35-year-old resident of Somanpalli village, identified as Kudiyam Madho, was allegedly strangled to death by Maoists on December 10.

According to Bijapur Police, a pamphlet issued by the banned CPI (Maoist) National Park Area Committee was recovered from the scene of the crime.

The pamphlet alleged that Kudiyam Madho was targeted for being a police informer. The body was discovered by locals and has since been taken into custody by the Farsegarh police.

"We have recovered the pamphlet and taken the body into custody. Necessary legal actions are being taken," a police official confirmed.

Such incidents also pose significant hurdles for law enforcement and development initiatives in the area.

Earlier on Saturday, a woman also from Bijapur was strangled to death by naxalites in Bijapur on suspicion of being a police informer.