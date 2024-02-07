Advertisement

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police, in coordination with MapMyIndia, will provide navigation links for guests attending the Republic Day celebrations on January 26. These links are meant to facilitate pick and drop facilities for the guests using the provided parking facilities. According to a senior police officer quoted in a PTI report, guests will be able to use the link to navigate towards the alighting spots from where their vehicles will be guided to a designated parking spot using a map. The links will also allow them to collect their vehicles and leave when the parade ends.

On Wednesday, the authorities said that special alighting spots would be provided to VIPs attending the parade. After dropping the VIPs near their seating areas, their vehicles will proceed to their designated parking spots. Parking spots three and four behind the Vigyan Bhawan have a capacity of 300 vehicles. Beyond this, the visitors will alight on Maulana Azad Road and their vehicles will be parked at parking spots 1 and 2 (behind the Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan), 2A (inside Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan), 5 (behind Zabta Masjid), 6 (Jam Nagar House, Kota House and Jailsaimer House) and 7 (Vanijya House).

An advisory put out by the Delhi Police also noted that vehicle parking would not be allowed at parking lots at the New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar railway stations from 22:00 on Thursday to 12:00 on Thursday.

With inputs from PTI.