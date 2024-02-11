English
Updated February 10th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

Maratha quota: Jarange, on Fast Again, Wants Draft Notification Converted into Law

Activist Manoj Jarange has called on the Eknath Shinde government to issue OBC caste certificates to all 57 lakh Marathas whose Kunbi records have been found.

Digital Desk
Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange has restarted his indefinite hunger strike.
Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange has restarted his indefinite hunger strike. | Image:ANI/ File Photo
  • 2 min read
JALNA, MAHARASHTRA: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange, on Saturday, once again started an indefinite hunger strike, this time demanding the convening of a special session of the state legislature to convert the draft notification on Kunbi caste certificates to be converted into law. "The government should convene a special session of the state legislature in two days and bring legislation concerning 'sage soyare' (blood relatives). The government must issue (OBC) caste certificates to 57 lakh people who possess Kunbi records," he said.

This is not the first hunger strike for the activist, with previous instances of the same coming to an end on the assurance of the Eknath Shinde government that the Maratha community would be granted reservation benefits without harming existing quotas of other communities. 

While addressing a press conference at the site of his hunger strike in Antarwali Sarati village, Jarange also reiterated a previously made demand that cases registered against Maratha community protestors should be immediately withdrawn.

Jarange also demanded that the Justice Sandip Shinde Committee, expedite the work assigned to it. The committee was constituted by the government initially to look into the Kunbi antecedents of Marathas from the Marathwada region. Its scope was expanded subsequently.

Jarange said the report of the State Backward Class Commission which conducted a survey recently to determine the educational, social, and economic backwardness of the Maratha community, be adopted.

Queried on a letter received by Maharashtra minister and senior OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal purportedly threatening to harm him, Jarange alleged the NCP leader might have orchestrated the threat to demand protection for himself.

Notably, Jarange and Bhujbal often trade barbs over the Maratha quota issue.

Jarange also claimed that some people had tried to harm him on seven occasions in the past but he chose to remain silent as he didn't want to cause sensation.

The Maratha leader said he did not need any police protection and would not ask for it from the government.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 10th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

