Updated February 26th, 2024 at 11:32 IST

Maratha Quota Protest: CM Shinde Should Not Listen to Devendra Fadnavis, Says Manoj Jarange

Jarange had also claimed that a poisoning attempt was made against him through saline, though he did not elaborate on it.

Digital Desk
Maratha reservation agitator Manoj Jarange during his last hunger strike.
Jaranage said the government should tell what it did about the issue of Maratha quota. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should not listen to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and spell out why the notification on 'blood relatives’ of Kunbi Marathas was not being implemented. Jarange made the remarks late Sunday night after CM Shinde said the activist must not test the patience of his government.
Speaking in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district earlier on Sunday, Jarange alleged Fadnavis was trying to kill him. He also announced that he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of the deputy CM.

Jarange had also claimed that a poisoning attempt was made against him through saline, though he did not elaborate on it. He was speaking to reporters on the eve of the budget session of the Maharashtra legislature. Jarange later left from Antarwali Sarati and stopped at Bhamberi village in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar while on way to Mumbai. 

The Maharashtra legislature during a one-day special session last Tuesday unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category, but Jarange has been firm on his demand for quota for the community under the OBC head and converting the notification on ‘blood relatives’ of Kunbi Marathas into a law. 

Asked about the CM's comments, Jarange told Marathi news channel ABP Majha, "I have not heard it. But he should tell why the notification for quota of relatives (of Marathas) was not implemented. I respected him a lot. He should not listen to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and speak his (Fadnavis') language." Jarange said nobody is bigger than the Maratha community.

"It was his (Shinde's) responsibility to implement the notification for the relatives (of Marathas) and consider taking the gazette (of Nizam state, Satara) as proof for issuing certificates of Kunbi caste. The distribution of certificates has been stopped. Which demand was extra from our side?" he asked. CM Shinde on Sunday said those who are protesting again and again against the government must not test its patience. They should not create a law and order problem.

He wondered why Jarange's speech looks like the script generally used by Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray. Asked about it, Jarange said, "I still respect him (CM Shinde). Our caste is our ‘script’. Our feeling was you were a true chief minister. I am sincere and don’t let me speak much. I am coming to Mumbai." "What should we say if cheating is being done. Do the three (Shinde, Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar) want to kill the Maratha community for their politics? The Maratha community still speaks in support of Shinde side and he should not listen to them (Fadnavis)," he said.

The activist asked if it was the government's culture to "befool" the people and file cases against them. Jaranage said the government should tell what it did about the issue of Maratha quota.

"They did not take the gazette, data of records found in Marathwada was not given. The list of records found was not displayed in the gram panchayats," he claimed. 

Earlier, Fadnavis said the state government has a fair idea about the people behind Jarange, adding that details would come out at an appropriate time. Asked about Jarange's announcement that he would march to Mumbai to protest in front of his bungalow, the deputy CM said it was his official residence and anyone with any kind of work can visit it. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 11:32 IST

