Maratha Quota Row: Activist Manoj Jarange Announces End of Stir As Shinde Govt Accepts Demands

Mumbai: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil has annuounced the end of stir on Saturday, January 27, after Cheif Minister Eknath Shinde accepted the demands. Jarange earlier in the day had announced that he would resume his march towards Mumbai on Saturday and launch a hunger strike if the government did not meet his demands by Friday night. The Maratha community under Manoj Jarange has been demanding reservation for Marathas in government jobs and education.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday night had sent Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange a draft ordinance regarding his various demands.

#WATCH | Navi Mumbai: Maratha reservation activists celebrate after Manoj Jarange Patil announces to end the protests today as the government has accepted their demands pic.twitter.com/V1KxosEHRm — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2024

CM Shinde held meetings with officials to discuss the demands, and later sent a delegation with a draft ordinance to meet the activist, who was camping in neighbouring Navi Mumbai with thousands of supporters. The delegation included social justice department secretary Sumant Bhange, Aurangabad divisional commissioner Madhukar Arangal, chief minister's personal secretary Amol Shinde and others.

(This is a breaking copy)