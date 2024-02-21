Maratha Quota Row: Jarange Announces State-Wide 'Rasta Roko' Protest on March 3

Advertisement

Maratha Reservation Row: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil has announced statewide 'Rasta Roko' protest on Wednesday, February 21, to press for the implementation of 'Sage Soyare' ordinance notification. Manoj Jarange announced that protest demanding implementation of 'Sage Soyare' ordinance will begin from March 3.

Earlier in the day, Jarange claimed that the bill providing 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community would not stand legal scrutiny and reiterated his demand that the Maharashtra government's draft notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas be converted into a law. Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district, Jarange had said that further course of action will be announced after meeting with the members of Maratha community.

Advertisement

The issue of Reservation to blood-relatives of Maratha

The notification regarding 'sage-soyare' (close relations) streamlines the process of granting Kunbi certificates to the blood relatives of Marathas if they succeed in providing proof for the same.

Advertisement

Jarange on Wednesday said the government issued a draft notification (earlier this month) for giving quota to the blood relatives of Marathas.

"But it didn't implement it and no discussion took place over it in the special session of the assembly. People still have faith in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He should accept that the oath (on granting reservation) he took earlier is still incomplete. He should tell the hurdles in implementing the quota for relatives (of Marathas)," he said.

Advertisement

Maharashtra Assembly Passes Quota for Marathas

The Maharashtra legislature during a one-day special session on Tuesday unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category, but Jarange has been firm on his demand for quota for the community under the OBC head.

Advertisement

A substantial number of castes and groups are already placed in the reserved category, getting about 52 per cent of reservations altogether. It would be completely inequitable to place the Maratha community in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, the bill said.

As per the draft notification issued by the state government last month, if a Maratha person has proof to show that he or she belongs to Kunbi caste, the person’s blood relatives too would be recognised as Kunbi. Kunbis fall under the OBC category and get quota benefits.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies..)

Advertisement