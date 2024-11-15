sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |

Published 22:28 IST, November 15th 2024

Marijuana Worth Over 7 Cr Seized at Kochi Airport

Three people were arrested for attempting to smuggle 14.9 kg of a variety of ganja, identified as hybrid, through Kochi International Airport.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
DRI seizes marijuana
Ganja seized at Kochi Airport | Image: representative
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:26 IST, November 15th 2024