Published 22:28 IST, November 15th 2024
Marijuana Worth Over 7 Cr Seized at Kochi Airport
Three people were arrested for attempting to smuggle 14.9 kg of a variety of ganja, identified as hybrid, through Kochi International Airport.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Ganja seized at Kochi Airport | Image: representative
