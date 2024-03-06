×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

Marine Drive Police Registers FIR Against Unknown After Maharashtra Speaker’s Mail ID Hacked

The Mumbai police has registered a case against an unknown person after the personal mail ID of Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar was hacked.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar's email ID hacked
Marine Drive police registers FIR against unknown in Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar's email ID hacking incident | Image:X/ @RahulN_Office
Mumbai: The Mumbai police has registered a case against an unknown person after the personal mail ID of Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar was hacked. It was found that the mail was hacked and an email was sent from it to the office of the state governor.

According to the Mumbai police a case under sections 419, 170 of the IPC and 66 C, 66 D of the IT Act has been registered at the Marine Drive police station and a probe has been initiated. The police are trying to trace the accused involved in hacking the mail.

A police official said, a case was registered at the Marine Drive police station here against an unidentified person after the hacking came to light earlier in the day.

An email was found to have been sent to Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais's office after the account was hacked, he said.

The official said that a case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419 (cheating by personation), 170 (personating a public servant), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, the official said, adding that further probe was on. 
 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 07:32 IST

