Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed an FIR registered against a man by his wife accusing him of having unnatural sex with the observation that it was not an offence in law as she was wedded to him.

"This court is of considered opinion that after having come to a conclusion that the act of unnatural sex by a husband with his legally wedded wife residing with him is not an offence under Section 377 of IPC, no further deliberations are required as to whether FIR was lodged on the basis of frivolous allegations or not," a single bench of HC comprising Justice G S Ahluwalia observed.

The order was issued on Wednesday and its details were uploaded on the HC website on Thursday.

"Marital rape has not been recognized so far. Accordingly, an FIR in Crime No.377/2022 registered at Police Station Kotwali, Jabalpur and criminal prosecution of the applicant (husband) is hereby quashed," the order stated.

The man had filed a petition in court to quash the FIR lodged against him on the complaint of his wife.

A bench of Justice Gurpal Singh Ahluwalia held that if a wife is living with her husband during the existence of a valid marriage, then any sexual intercourse or sexual act by a man with his own wife not below the age of fifteen years will not be rape.

"...insertion of penis in the anus of a woman has also been included in the definition of 'rape' and any sexual intercourse or sexual act by the husband with her wife not below the age of fifteen years is not a rape, then under these circumstances, absence of consent of wife for unnatural act loses its importance", remarked single judge.

The only exception to this position of law is Section 376-B of IPC, where the sexual act with his own wife while living separately on account of judicial separation or otherwise would be rape. (With inputs from PTI)

